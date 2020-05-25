Doris Nell Anderson
Doris Nell Anderson, a native and resident of Bayou Goula, LA, transitioned peacefully from this life surrounded by her family on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 65. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Rogers Anderson Sr.; three devoted children Kimberly DeShawn Anderson, Rogers (Markita) Anderson, Jr and Roderick (Holly) Anderson; three sisters Beverly Dorsey, Latricia (Clarence) Wilson and Nora Bell; four brothers Freddie Jordan, Andrew (Margaret) Bailey, Charles (Marion) Jordan and Edward (Rosella) Williams; seven grandchildren; a aunt, Henrietta Polar; two godchildren; a devoted friend Patty Smith and other relatives and friends. Visitation and Service on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA following Interment at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Royal Williams.

Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Mom, I love you dearly. I know you are in a better place and will is at peace but down here on Earth, my heart is heavy. I miss you and love you.
Kimberly Anderson
Daughter
