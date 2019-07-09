Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Olinde David. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. Mary of False River Catholic Church 348 West Main Street New Roads , LA Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Mary of False River Catholic Church 348 West Main Street New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

A Life of Service – Doris David began her journey of helping others in the early 1940s. She was one of a handful of women from the Island who knew how to drive in Baton Rouge. Weekly, she taxied family or friends for doctor's visits and, usually followed with shopping on Third Street. These "drives" continued for many years and on her other days she worked usually gratis. She proudly shared stories of her success in teaching other women how to drive. Always actively involved for the betterment of her community, she was named "Volunteer of the Year" in 1997 by New Roads Team City. Her outstanding work in beautifying the City of New Roads led to the naming of "Doris Park" in her honor. She served as a volunteer secretary at Catholic of Pointe Coupee for many years and was an avid supporter of Catholic education all of her life. She was a recipient of the 1999 Golden Hornet Award and inducted into the St. Joseph Academy/Catholic of Pointe Coupee Hall of Fame. Her faith life included years of service to her beloved church, St. Mary of False River. She, with her husband Jeff of 65 years, donated decades of service to St. Mary's Altar Society. She was notorious for making money for "the church" in her long-standing position as treasurer. Other civic contributions include service as Secretary and Board Member on the Council on Aging and Pointe Coupee Library Board. She worked with the State Welfare Office, food banks, Selective Service, and was a commissioner for elections for more than 30 years. Doris passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home in New Roads surrounded by her family. Born in Jarreau on November 27, 1923, she was 95 years old at the time of her death. Doris attended Bueche Elementary and was a 1940 graduate of Poydras High School. She also attended LSU. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Jefferson David and wife Stella Scott David of New Orleans and Stephen Paul David and wife Lynn Riche' David of Oscar. Her seven grandchildren are Robert Jefferson David Jr. and wife Lisa, Richard Morris David and wife Tracy, Brooke L. Achee and husband Brady, Stephen Paul David Jr. and wife Catherine, William Robert David and wife Kelli, Jeffrey Thomas David, and Lauren David Hawkins and husband Kyle. Ten great-grandchildren: Robert J. David III, Katherine A. David, Zachary S. David, Julia E. David, Beau B. Achee, Bryn A. Achee, Lydia E. David, Adelaide C. David, Betsi Kate David, and William Robert David Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, J. Jeff David and son, William "Bill" Carl David; her parents, Morris and Melina Guillaume Olinde; her brothers, Patrick Olinde and wife Edwidge, John M. Olinde and wife Jeanette, Thomas Olinde and wife Dael; sisters; Gladys Chustz and husband Murphy, and Myrtle Goudeau and husband Kelly; her in-laws; Bobbie and Bertha Bueche David. Pallbearers: Robert J. David Jr., Richard David, Stephen Paul David Jr., William David, Zachary David, and Kyle Hawkins. Honorary Pallbearers: Ann David, M.J. Chustz, Gerard LaCour, James Laurent Sr., and Warren Braud. Cross bearer is James Jewell. Visitation will be held at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church, 348 West Main Street, New Roads, LA on Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning at 12 pm until the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Reverend Miles Walsh and concelebrated by Reverend Monsignor Robert Berggreen, Reverend Robert Stine, Reverend Michael Schatzle, and Reverend Pat Broussard. Readers are Kate David, Julia David, and Jimmy Goudeau. Gift Bearers will be Doris' godchildren: JoAnn Couvillion and Dr. Susan David also her nieces Claudia Wright and Chris Chustz. Altar servers will be: Jack Allen and Andrew Jewell. Mrs. Sarita Bouanchaud will be the organist with Trisha Morrison as vocalist. 