Doris Elinor Gehring Ortego 85, a native of Stuttgart, Arkansas and a resident of Ventress, Louisiana. She passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Ventress surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00am in Port Hudson National Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Michael Ortego; four daughters, Brenda Tower (Tommy ), Pam Webre (Walter), Wanda Ortego, Paula Ortego; fifteen grandchildren, Andy Wright, Joe Davis, Steven Hankins, Eddie Kirchoff, Savana Christain, Joshua Webre, Felicia Webre, Naomi Webre, Katie Webre, Sarah Webre, Brandi Ortego, Justin Ortego, Matthew Ortego, Jordan Ortego and Tara McLaughlin. She is also survived by nineteen great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey P Ortego, parents, Louis and Beatrice Gehring and two sisters, Francis Dees and Ruth Pillow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019