Doris Pamela Lockard-Nogueira, "Pam", 66, a resident of Zachary, LA, died at her home on Friday, February 14, 2020. She has been a professional pharmacist for 43 years. She works for Baton Rouge General Hospital. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The visitation will continue on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Plains Presbyterian Church in Zachary from 9 am until funeral services at 10 am, conducted by Rev. Campbell Sillman and Rev. Lamar Skinner. Burial will be at the church cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Brigid Troan and her husband Erik Troan of Raleigh, NC; one son, Jonathan Nogueira of Tokyo, Japan; one sister, Deborah Slaton of Fort Worth, TX; three brothers: Doug Lockard and wife Patty of Greenville, SC; Dirk Lockard and wife Dorri of Maurepas, LA; David Lockard of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren: Loren Troan, Ian Troan, and Colin Troan; uncle, Rev. Lamar Skinner; aunt, Ann Beard Skinner; cousins, Fritha Skinner Dinwiddie and her husband Bob, and Rhonda Skinner Burns and husband Rev. Rob Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Barbara Lockard. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Nogueira, Christopher Lockard, Zack Owens, Dirk Lockard, Jamie Lockard, and Mike Lavespere. She was a 1975 graduate of Northeast Louisiana University School of Pharmacy. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Feb. 19, 2020