Doris Pierce Sandifer
1930 - 2020
A native of Baton Rouge, Doris Pierce Sandifer was born July 10, 1930. A loving wife and mother, she went to be with her Lord on June 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Blucher Pierce and Marguerite Ney Pierce; her loving husband, Ted K. Sandifer; two grandchildren, Joanna Leigh Thompson and Piper Leigh Gwin; and son-in-law, Scott Gwin. She is survived by a sister, Eleanor Pierce Bailey; four daughters- Karen Ketcham (Mike), Kathy Gwin (Scott-deceased); Esther Thompson (Tom), and Rebecca Bacas (Mark); and two sons- Ted Sandifer (Julie) and Alan Sandifer; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. While raising her 6 children, Doris still found time to work part-time at Mid-City Ford and to volunteer for the March of Dimes and many other Charities. She was very active in her church and in both Girl Scouting and Boy Scouting. Doris was also an award-winning counselor for Weight Watchers International. When her family was grown, Doris went back to LSU and earned her degree in Education. She taught for 35 years and retired from Christian Life Academy. Her celebration of life will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Religious services will be conducted by Pastor Wayne Austin beginning at Noon with interment immediately following. Pallbearers will be Jared Sandifer, Taylor Gwin, Brady Thompson, Austin Bacas, Jon Henry Bacas, Jay Smith, Parker Smith, and Dylan Sandifer. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides of Pilgram Manor in Bossier City, LA for their excellent care. They also thank the nurses at Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charities of one's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Greenoaksfunerals.com for the Sandifer family.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 6, 2020.
