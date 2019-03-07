Doris Poirrier Hymel born January 7, 1930 passed away on March 4, 2019. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her children, Martha H. Hotard, Grace H. Matherne (Ernie), Barbara H. Kliebert (Greg), Russell A. Hymel, Jr., (Sue); brother, Lester J. Poirrier, Sr. (Lorraine); grandchildren, Veronica H. Shields (James), Regina M. Hotard, Angela H. Zimmer (John), Etienne L. Hotard, III. (Stephanie), Ernie A. Matherne, Jr. (Crystal), Elizabeth M. Elgin (Lee), Jonathan M. Hymel (Lauren), Jordan M. Hymel (Kristin), Lyle A. Kliebert (Meggie), Tommy G. Kliebert (Jill), and Vince M. Kliebert. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Monique Naquin, Raelyn Vilcan; 19 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Frances H. Poirrier and Jess B. Poirrier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Hymel, Sr.; parents, Leo G. and Martha Tregre Poirrier; brothers, Leo C. Porrier (Ella Mae), Lynn P. Poirrier and Louis J. Poirrier, Sr. She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, flowers and hummingbirds. The family would like to thank the nurses and personal assistants at The Blake at The Grove Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA from 8:30am until A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Philip Cemetery in Vacherie, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Poirrier Hymel.
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019