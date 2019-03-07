Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Poirrier Hymel. View Sign

Doris Poirrier Hymel born January 7, 1930 passed away on March 4, 2019. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her children, Martha H. Hotard, Grace H. Matherne (Ernie), Barbara H. Kliebert (Greg), Russell A. Hymel, Jr., (Sue); brother, Lester J. Poirrier, Sr. (Lorraine); grandchildren, Veronica H. Shields (James), Regina M. Hotard, Angela H. Zimmer (John), Etienne L. Hotard, III. (Stephanie), Ernie A. Matherne, Jr. (Crystal), Elizabeth M. Elgin (Lee), Jonathan M. Hymel (Lauren), Jordan M. Hymel (Kristin), Lyle A. Kliebert (Meggie), Tommy G. Kliebert (Jill), and Vince M. Kliebert. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Monique Naquin, Raelyn Vilcan; 19 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Frances H. Poirrier and Jess B. Poirrier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Hymel, Sr.; parents, Leo G. and Martha Tregre Poirrier; brothers, Leo C. Porrier (Ella Mae), Lynn P. Poirrier and Louis J. Poirrier, Sr. She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, flowers and hummingbirds. The family would like to thank the nurses and personal assistants at The Blake at The Grove Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA from 8:30am until A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Philip Cemetery in Vacherie, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook please visit Doris Poirrier Hymel born January 7, 1930 passed away on March 4, 2019. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her children, Martha H. Hotard, Grace H. Matherne (Ernie), Barbara H. Kliebert (Greg), Russell A. Hymel, Jr., (Sue); brother, Lester J. Poirrier, Sr. (Lorraine); grandchildren, Veronica H. Shields (James), Regina M. Hotard, Angela H. Zimmer (John), Etienne L. Hotard, III. (Stephanie), Ernie A. Matherne, Jr. (Crystal), Elizabeth M. Elgin (Lee), Jonathan M. Hymel (Lauren), Jordan M. Hymel (Kristin), Lyle A. Kliebert (Meggie), Tommy G. Kliebert (Jill), and Vince M. Kliebert. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Monique Naquin, Raelyn Vilcan; 19 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Frances H. Poirrier and Jess B. Poirrier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Hymel, Sr.; parents, Leo G. and Martha Tregre Poirrier; brothers, Leo C. Porrier (Ella Mae), Lynn P. Poirrier and Louis J. Poirrier, Sr. She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, flowers and hummingbirds. The family would like to thank the nurses and personal assistants at The Blake at The Grove Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA from 8:30am until A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Philip Cemetery in Vacherie, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Rose Lynn Funeral Services

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

(225) 869-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close