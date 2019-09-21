Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Suzanne Blocker Thomas. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 20335 Texas St. Livingston , LA 70754 (225)-686-7221 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc 20335 Texas St. Livingston , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc 20335 Texas St. Livingston , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest -- Matthew 11:28. On September 16, Doris Suzanne Blocker Thomas was called home following a battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy that left her body unable to perform the most basic tasks. Now she is rejoicing with her Savior, strong in body, mind, and spirit. Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil -- Proverbs 31:10-11. Doris was born on January 2, 1943, the eighth of ten children. She married her childhood sweetheart Milton Ray Thomas and had two children, Milton Ray Thomas, Jr. and Dana Lynne Thomas. She was a navy wife, making a home for her husband wherever they happened to be living. Her husband trusted her in handling family business and caring for the children. She selflessly devoted herself to seeing to the needs of her family through all the years of crazy shift hours. When Milton developed Alzheimer's she tirelessly saw to his care and kept him as comfortable as possible until the day of his death. She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms -- Proverbs 31:17. In every situation, Doris found the strength needed to do the necessary work. She relied on the Word of her Lord and seeking His counsel in prayer. She modeled the Christian faith for her family in the difficult times that often occurred. Her faith never wavered. Problems and hard times were a fact of life which she accepted and taught her family to accept and to simply continue doing what we knew to be right. Moving so often was a fact of life and she always made every location a home. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her -- Proverbs 31:28. Doris sacrificed for her children. She was a mother who put the needs of her children before her own. For this her children call her blessed. She was a wonderful grandmother, always helping when the mothers were overwhelmed or had an emergency and needed someone to care for the grandchildren. The grandchildren were given many wonderful memories to hold to in their adulthood because of her. She always believed that she would have two grandsons serving in ministry. It was a blessing that she was present for the ordination ceremonies of her first two grandsons into the ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ. … I was sick and you cared for me - Matthew 25:36. The family extends our gratefulness and love to our mother's hospice caregivers. Rhonda, Megan, and Angela all went above and beyond the call of duty in making our mother as comfortable as possible in her final days. Their work did not go unnoticed. Doris is survived by her children Milton Ray Thomas Jr and wife Marguerite Gremillion Thomas, Dana Thomas Gordon and husband Arthur Gordon, grandchildren Milton Ray Thomas III and wife Emily Glascock Thomas, Arthur Thomas Gordon, Stephen James Thomas and wife Kasi Barbier Thomas, and Marla Suzanne Gordon Michelli and husband Nick Michelli, great-granddaughter Myla Jean Thomas, brothers Leonard "Buster" Blocker, and Charlie Blocker, sisters Lillie Blocker Pierson and Delores Blocker Hodges, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her unborn child, her parents James Blocker and Estella Ellis Blocker, her brothers James Blocker and William "Odell" Blocker, sisters Sarah Blocker Blount, Edna Blocker Lindsey, and Estelle Blocker Wharton. Pallbearers are her grandsons Thomas Gordon, and Stephen Thomas, grandson-in-law Nick Michelli. Other pallbearers are Tommy Hodges, Todd Pierson and Jed Glascock. Honorary pallbearers are her grandson Milton Thomas, granddaughter Marla Michelli and her brother-in-law Carl Pierson. Officiating the service will be the family's dear friend David Albin. For you have rescued me from death; you have kept my feet from slipping so now I can walk in your presence, O God, in your lifegiving light - Psalm 56:13. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Red Oak Baptist Church. Arrangements by Seale Funeral Home, Livingston. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

