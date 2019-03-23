Doris W. Hernandez passed away at 90 years old on March 20, 2019 after a brief hospice stay in her daughter's home. Doris was born in Baton Rouge, LA and attended and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy. She was a 30-year employee of Louisiana State University as an executive assistant in the School of Agriculture. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wallace T. Hernandez, who passed away Oct. 28, 2007. An only daughter, Sheryl A. Stovall, along with husband Chris Stovall of Gulf Shores, AL survive. Grandchildren are Tina Dersch, her husband Bryan Dersch of Orange Beach, AL and Jerry Stovall and wife Ann Stovall of Atlanta, GA. Three Great Grandchildren: Sam Dersch, Hannah Stovall and Jackson Stovall. Surviving nephew, Charles Weisgerber of Pasadena, CA, and niece, Connie Albarado of Baton Rouge. Private graveside services will be held in Baton Rouge, LA at Roselawn Cemetery, March 30, 2019. "I'm free, don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, I'm following the path of God laid for me. I could not stay another day, to laugh to love to work or pray, I found peace at close of the day. If parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh or a kiss, these things too I will miss. My life has been full, lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, to set me free."
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019