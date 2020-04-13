Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Wessinger. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

My Beautiful, Loving Mother, Doris Ann Wessinger peacefully slept away from us at her home in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 64. That special heart of gold which carried outstanding love for everyone she met just all of a sudden simply stopped beating. The Angels lifted that beautiful soul and took her to be with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:8 says "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". Private Service will be held at Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge. Pastor James Grayson, officiating. She accepted Christ at an early age, was baptized by the Late Harry Moore at Rising Star Baptist Church. She was a native of Rosedale, LA, a 1976 graduate of Shady Grove High School and she was a Mother to many. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Felicia Wessigner (Steve); three sisters, Alfreda Watson, Velma Harris and Cynthia Wessinger all of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers, Alfred Jerome and Noah Wessinger, III both of Baton Rouge, LA and Ernest Brock of Oakland, CA; three aunts, Daisy Lou & Gloria Dean Wessinger both of Lafayette, LA and Linda Wessinger of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020

