Dorothy Guerin-Hollins, of Erwinville, La born June 27, 1940 peacefully passed away on September 18, 2020. Public viewing Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9 am-10 am at Hall Davis 1160 Port Allen, La 70767. Graveside service at 10:30 am, St. Peter Baptist Church 5745 Poydras Bayou Dr. Erwinville, La. She is survived by one daughter Wanda Hollins of Erwinville, two son's Michael (Tara) Hollins, Port Allen, John (Marie) Hollins of Hartford, CT. Two brothers Albert (Bobby) Fred Guerin, both of Erwinville, a sister Rosemary Cobb of New Roads, four grandchildren Christopher and Cody Hollins, Tiara and Terriona Johnson of Baton Rouge, two great grandchildren Kayleb Hollins, Tristan Collier, four godchildren, host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Proceeded in death by husband Thomas Hollins Jr., one sister Betty Washington, four brothers Sydney, Joseph, John, Raymond Guerin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store