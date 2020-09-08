"In all Thy ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct Thy paths," Proverbs 3:6. Dorotha Isabel Husser Givens (July 14, 1926 to September 7, 2020), 94, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Quentin L. Givens, on Monday, September 7, 2020, Labor Day. She resided all of her life on Gorman Creek in the Canaan Church Community outside of Franklinton, LA between the communities of Stoney Point and Richardson. She is survived by three children: Jo'el Givens; Dr. Dedria Givens-Carroll (Bill); and Stefen L. Givens (Sandra); along with grandchildren Nadia Alhashimi, Amon Alhashimi, Laith Alhashimi; Quentin L. Givens, II (Heidi); Mason Givens, Buck Givens; GraceAnn Carroll and Paul Carroll; along with great-grandchildren Aidan Stein, Jaxton Alhashimi, Nora and Emma Givens. Preceded in death by husband, Quentin L. Givens; parents Henry Delos and Dean Seal Husser; and the last sibling to pass on to Glory, who were Marie Allen Rarrick, Tennyson Husser, Rev. Delos Eston Husser, Maude Dean Crawford, Huey Husser and Mary Nellie Husser, and three foster siblings. Isabel grew up on Gorman Creek, graduated from Franklinton High School in 1943, went to Spencer Business College in Baton Rouge, returned home in 1945, and purchased the land she lived on all her life. She was hired as the first female/secretary employed at the LSU Experiment Station. She retired from "The Station," and LSU after working in the County Agent's office, where she became known as "Ms. Izzie." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Philippines Bible College – Doug & Diane Lee BMA Missions c/o Mill Creek Baptist Church, 11 Old Kiln Road, Picayune, MS 39466. Credit/debit card: Tel: 591-455-4977. Visitation will be held at Canaan Baptist Church, 18486 Sanders Road, Franklinton, LA, on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will be masking and social distancing and ask that you do the same. The church is set up, accordingly. Visitation continues on Saturday, September 12 from 12:00 noon until a Homegoing Celebration service at 2:00 p.m. Anyone is invited to speak or sing during this Worship Service time. Burial will follow in the Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.