On Sunday February 24, 2019 Dorothy Adams, after a long-fulfilled life peacefully passed away at the age of 90. Daughter of the late Stephen, Sr and Noelie Florent Adams. Mother of Deacon Alfred Sr. (Diane), Raymond Sr., and Andrew Adams, Sister of Angelia and Melvina Adams, Dorothy is also survived by a host of grandchildren, a great grandchild, nephews, nieces, godchild, care giver other relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church 6476 La 44 convent, LA. 70723. Vincent Dufresne officiating. Viewing from 9:00am until service time. Internment Church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051. 985-535-2516.
Hobson Brown Funeral Home
134 Daisy St
Garyville, LA 70051
(985) 535-2516
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019