Dorothy Allen Hayes Williams, August 20, 1927 – September 28, 2020. Dorothy Allen Hayes Williams, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, born August 20, 1927, in Natchez, Mississippi was the eldest of four children born to the late Theodore Roosevelt Hayes, Sr. and Nancy Allen Hayes. Dorothy and her three siblings were raised by their father, Theodore Roosevelt Hayes, Sr. and their beloved stepmother, Mabel Barrow Hayes (Me-Me). To this second union, three additional children were born. Dorothy was united in marriage to Elijah "Bill" Williams in 1959 and to this union two sons were born – Robert and Cedric. Dorothy received a bachelor's degree in biology from Leland College, followed by her master's degree in chemistry, from Southern University and A&M College. As a lifelong educator, Dorothy spent her teaching career at Thomas A. Levy High School in Iberville Parish where she retired after thirty-six years of dedicated service. Dorothy pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and was a proud founding member and Secretary of Gethsemane Baptist Church. On Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 93, Dorothy said goodbye to her loved ones on earth to join her loved ones in Heaven. Dorothy's Homecoming celebration takes place on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Viewing 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. Religious Services at 10:00 a.m to be conducted at Gethsemane Baptist Church, located at 1101 Charles T. Smith St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Dr. Daniel E. Johnson, officiating. Cemetery Service to be held at Green Oaks Memorial Park, located at 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Service viewing is available via You Tube at: Dorothy Williams Live Stream. Repast: 1:00-2:00 p.m. via zoom.com
; passcode: DotDee. Final arrangements entrusted to Hall-Davis and Sons, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge. The family ask that attendees please honor social distancing and wear mask during all services.