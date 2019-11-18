Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy B. O'Neal Wallis Lewis. View Sign Service Information The Boyd Family Funeral Home 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy. New Orleans , LA 70126 (504)-282-0600 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Pentecost Baptist Church 1510 Harrison Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Pentecost Baptist Church 1510 Harrison Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On November 13, 2019, God called Dorothy B. O'Neal Wallis Lewis home at the age of 90. With family by her side, our earth angel, transitioned back to her Heavenly Father. She was born in Meadville, MS to the late Eddie and Geneva O'Neal. She was raised in Hattiesburg, MS by her aunt and uncle, Della and Alonzo McCullum. Dorothy was married to Stafford Crawford Wallis, Sr. To this union were born four daughters and six sons. She later married Rev. Harry (Harvey) Lewis. Dorothy was a member of Galilee Baptist Church and 1st Thessalonians Baptist Church, both of New Orleans, LA. She worshipped at Bethany World Prayer Center, Baker, LA. and later joined Pentecost Baptist Church in New Orleans. She was the last survivor of the 1st generation of the O'Neal family. She leaves to honor her memory 6 of her 10 children: Vera Wallis Blakes, Leon Wallis, Vernette Wallis Andry, Gayle Wallis Hicks, Eric Wallis, Sr. and Patrick Wallis. She also leaves 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 10 great great-grandchildren, other bonus children and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, all six of her siblings, 1 daughter Gloria Wallis Emilien, 3 sons: Roy Wallis, Glynn Wallis, Stafford Wallis Jr.; 1 great-grandson and her first husband. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, November 22, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, Highway 90, Avondale, LA. Guestbook Online: On November 13, 2019, God called Dorothy B. O'Neal Wallis Lewis home at the age of 90. With family by her side, our earth angel, transitioned back to her Heavenly Father. She was born in Meadville, MS to the late Eddie and Geneva O'Neal. She was raised in Hattiesburg, MS by her aunt and uncle, Della and Alonzo McCullum. Dorothy was married to Stafford Crawford Wallis, Sr. To this union were born four daughters and six sons. She later married Rev. Harry (Harvey) Lewis. Dorothy was a member of Galilee Baptist Church and 1st Thessalonians Baptist Church, both of New Orleans, LA. She worshipped at Bethany World Prayer Center, Baker, LA. and later joined Pentecost Baptist Church in New Orleans. She was the last survivor of the 1st generation of the O'Neal family. She leaves to honor her memory 6 of her 10 children: Vera Wallis Blakes, Leon Wallis, Vernette Wallis Andry, Gayle Wallis Hicks, Eric Wallis, Sr. and Patrick Wallis. She also leaves 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 10 great great-grandchildren, other bonus children and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, all six of her siblings, 1 daughter Gloria Wallis Emilien, 3 sons: Roy Wallis, Glynn Wallis, Stafford Wallis Jr.; 1 great-grandson and her first husband. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, November 22, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, Highway 90, Avondale, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close