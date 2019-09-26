Dorothy Bell Jackson, affectionately known as "Pretty Dottie," age 86, a resident and native of Prairieville, LA, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday, 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. at New Day Ministry 16021 Hwy. 930, Prairieville, LA 70769 pastored by Betty M. Harvey. Rev. Lawrence Brown officiating. Burial to follow in Bell Cemetery, 478 Amiss Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. She is survived by two daughters, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019