Dorothy Bell Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bell Jackson.
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Day Ministry
16021 Hwy. 930
Prairieville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
New Day Ministry
16021 Hwy. 930
Prairieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy Bell Jackson, affectionately known as "Pretty Dottie," age 86, a resident and native of Prairieville, LA, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday, 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. at New Day Ministry 16021 Hwy. 930, Prairieville, LA 70769 pastored by Betty M. Harvey. Rev. Lawrence Brown officiating. Burial to follow in Bell Cemetery, 478 Amiss Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. She is survived by two daughters, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.