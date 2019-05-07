Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bentz Robinson. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Bentz Robinson, age 87, passed away on Saturday, May 4th at he home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dorothy was born in 1931 in Jackson, Mississippi where she was a graduate of Central High School. Dorothy was a long term resident of Baton Rouge where she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Carl Leon Robinson of Baton Rouge; loving daughter and son-in-law Michele Robinson Pecanty and Mark Pecanty of Saint Amant; grandson Hunter Pecanty of Saint Amant; sister and brother-in-law Betty Bentz Kinchen and Eddie Kinchen of Jackson, Mississippi and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Daisy Bentz and her brother, Julian Bentz. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9th at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 9:00 am followed by a graveside service at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

