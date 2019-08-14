Dorothy Burns Haysbert entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a Principal in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She attended Southern University where she received a Bachelors Degree, Masters Degree and Plus 30 hours. Dorothy was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church; Steward Board and Matrons' Guild; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; Top Ladies of Distinction, Non Pareil Chapter; DeBose Foundation; Scotlandville Chapter of AARP; Educators of Yesteryear; Baton Rouge Area Retired Teachers Association and Phi Delta Kappa. Survived by her grandsons, Alex Montgomery "Trey" Haysbert, III and Justin Haysbert; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Muriel Felder Haysbert; Goddaughter, Patricia Burns Holloway (Del), LaPlace, LA; Godson, Ryen Wilson (Monique), Los Angeles, CA. Preceded in death by her husband, Alex Haysbert, Sr.; son, Alex Haysbert, Jr; parents, James and Irma Burns; brothers, Robert, Herbert, Leon, James and Walter Burns; sister, Rosalie Burns Wilson. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Herman O. Kelly, Jr., officiating. Top Ladies of Distinction Ceremony at 9:00 am. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Omega Rho Ceremony at 9:30 am. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019