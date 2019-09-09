Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Cox 'Dot' Hemphill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Cox 'Dot' Hemphill was born October 2, 1926 in Paducah, KY. and died September 6, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Amoroso and Donna Kunstler, son-in-law, JAK Kunstler, grandchildren, Fritz Kunstler and his wife, Dari, Jenni Hutchison and her husband, Jacob, Jason Kunstler, and Katy Kunstler and great grandchildren, River Hutchison, Rowan Hutchison, Enzo Kunstler and Luccia Moraes, sister in law Carolynn Hobbs, 7 nieces and 5 nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald L. Hemphill, son, William A. Dew, son-in-law, David Amoroso, her parents, 5 brothers, brother-in-law, Gipson Hemphill and sister-in-law, Floy H. Hemphill. "Miss Dot" and her husband were owners of The Texan, Ivanhoe, and Delmont cocktail lounges. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and loved watching birds and football games. She had a soft spot for all animals but was deeply involved in fostering rescue dogs. Therefore, the family asks that lieu of flowers, please, consider a donation in her memory to APAWS (Animal Protection and Welfare Society) or your favorite animal rescue or foster group. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019

