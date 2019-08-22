Dorothy Washington Davis, 63, departed this life peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, August 12, 2019. Dorothy was a native of St. Francisville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles E. Davis, Sr; two sons: James "Pete" (Jeanine) Smith, and Charles E, Davis, Jr., and one daughter, Nequoia (Leonard) Payne all of Baton Rouge, LA; three sisters, Dolores W. Banks of Baton Rouge, LA, Doretha Washington of San Antonio, TX, and Carrie W. Brown of New Orleans, LA; three brothers, Johnny M. Washington, George M. Washington, and Earnest Washington all of Baton Rouge, LA; Seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, August 23, 2019, 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA . Visitation will continue Saturday, August 24, 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am, Winnfield Funeral Home. Interment at Winnfield Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019