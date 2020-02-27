A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Lafayette Chapel for Dorothy Dee Holleman, 53, who passed away Tuesday, January 14th at her home in Lafayette. Dorothy was born January 28, 1966, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1984 and went on to obtain a degree in history from Tulane University. An active member of the Phi Mu fraternity, Dorothy graduated from college in 1988. She was a parishioner of First Baptist Church Lafayette. Dorothy was always an animal lover and enjoyed spending time taking pictures for her many photo albums and scrapbooks of loving memories. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends and her beloved animals. Dorothy is survived by two nieces, Anne Elizabeth Holleman of Lafayette and Emily Holleman Willis and her husband, Dr. Beau Willis of Madisonville; two grandnephews, Robert Holleman Willis and Rhett Douglas Willis; her stepmother, Perry L. Holleman; various aunts, uncles, and cousins and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Thornton Holleman, Sr. and Dorothy Elaine Cox Holleman and a brother, Robert T. "Bobby" Holleman, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to the Acadiana Animal Aid by mail at 142 Le Medicin Road, Carencro, LA 70520, by phone at (337) 896-1553, online at www.acadianaanimalaid.org or to the animal organization of your choice. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020