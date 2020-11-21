Dorothy "Dot" Devillier, born on September 11, 1923, was a native of White Castle and resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away on November 19, 2020 at 10:45 p.m. at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Devillier; parents Valsin and Etta Vicknair; brothers Herman Vicknair, Francis Vicknair, Felix Vicknair and V.C. Vicknair; and sisters Cecile Bagala, Mathilda Smith, Corrine DeLeo, and Catherine Gueho. She is survived by her brother, Stanley (Janice) Vicknair; sister, Theresa Clement; and numerous nieces, and nephews. She was a parishioner of St Louis King of France where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters and participated in the nursing home ministry. Family and friends are invited to attend a Christian Mass of Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs on Tuesday, November 24 at noon. Burial will follow at Greenoaks.

