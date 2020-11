Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Dorothy Dixon Davis, 78, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020 in Plaquemine. Viewing at Shiloh Missionary B.C. on Mon., Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Fred Smith; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store