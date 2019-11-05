Dorothy Domingue (1938 - 2019)
  • "YOU WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS...."
    - MALCOLM AND JANET GAUTHIER
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
St. Gerard Roman Catholic Church
5354 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for Dorothy Domingue, will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Gerard Roman Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70805, with interment to follow at Southern Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4-7 PM at Winnfield Funeral Home and 8:30 -10:00 AM at the church on Wednesday until the hour of service. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
