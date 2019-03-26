Dorothy Eileen Strole Bevis died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and was born in Granite City, Illinois. She is survived by her daughters; Debbie Bevis and Barbara Bevis, a son; David Bevis (Candy), 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; George Bevis, parents; Neil Isaac and Sibyl Marie Mitchell Strole. Visitation and service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 230 Renee Dr. Baton Rouge, LA. 70810 beginning at 10:30 am with service at 12:30 pm conducted by Rev. Deirdre' Halliburton followed by interment at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Pallbearers will be members of St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019