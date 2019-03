Dorothy "Dot" Elizabeth Montgomery, 84, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Dorothy loved gardening and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, March 25, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. John Pemberton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs, LA. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Donna (Cecil) Brown, Karon Thompson, and Lisa Downing; grandchildren, Jeremy and Jeffrey Brown, Amanda Thompson, Ricky Cain, and Marlayna Cain; great-grandchildren, Jay West and Carter Cain; siblings, James Simmons, Ara Jane Westmoreland, Ruth Simmons, and Wayne Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Montgomery; parents, John "Otis" and Audrey Simmons; brothers, Boyce and Gerald Simmons; sister, Elaine Holden; and son-in-law, Tod Thompson. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.