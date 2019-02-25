Dorothy Flower Davis Thomas, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully February 23, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her six children, Robert (Pam) Thomas of Pensacola, FL; David (Holly) Thomas of North Little Rock, AR; Bruce (Colette) Thomas of Baton Rouge, LA; Cheryl (Kent) Jewell of Palmetto, LA; Douglas (Rae Lynne) Thomas of Starhill, LA; and Tracie (Craig) Meeks of Baton Rouge, LA. Born May 31, 1927, she met her husband and the love of her life Henry Aloysius Thomas, from New York City, in Stroube's drug store in 1943 thanks to the US Army Specialized Training Program, and they were married in 1946. Dad said she had "the best legs at LSU"! She loved being with family including her 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, reading, music, classic movies, the Smoky Mountains, LSU and the Atlanta Braves. She was a graduate of LSU in 1947 and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Edwin A. and Dorothy F. Davis, and grandson Patrick Thomas. Thanks to all of her loving caregivers during the last period of her life. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27 at 9:30 am in the Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall with funeral service following at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to Trinity Episcopal Church or to a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019