Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Flowers Herman 'Mee Moo' Ritter. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM County Line Cemetery Angulia , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ritter (Mee Moo), a resident of Rougon, LA. passed away on August 7, 2019 at the age of 89. She was retired, after working 27 years for the State Department of Education. Born on January 23, 1930 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, she had a smile that could light up a room and she will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known and loved her. She is survived by her daughter and son in law Faye and Nick Castello; daughter in law, Chris Herman; sister and brother in law Betty and Earl Blackmon; Grandchildren, Cindy Castello, Kelly Sasser and husband Steven; Three great grandchildren Karlee Castello, Chase Bolen and Katelyn Sasser; one great great grandchild Graham Laney; two nieces Libby Lynch and Mary Frances Maxey and nephews, Eddie, Rodney, Rickey and Boo Flowers. Preceded in death by her first husband, Fred W Herman; her second husband, Lawrence "Coby" Ritter; her son, Fred "Buster" Herman; grandsons, Chuck Castello and Billy Castello; her parents, Bill and Edna Flowers; brother and sister in law Edgar "Bud" and Dot Flowers; and sister Willie Mae Maxey. A grave side service will be conducted by Rev. Tim Edwards on August 17, 2019 at 10am at the County Line Cemetery in Angulia, Mississippi. Dorothy Ritter (Mee Moo), a resident of Rougon, LA. passed away on August 7, 2019 at the age of 89. She was retired, after working 27 years for the State Department of Education. Born on January 23, 1930 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, she had a smile that could light up a room and she will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known and loved her. She is survived by her daughter and son in law Faye and Nick Castello; daughter in law, Chris Herman; sister and brother in law Betty and Earl Blackmon; Grandchildren, Cindy Castello, Kelly Sasser and husband Steven; Three great grandchildren Karlee Castello, Chase Bolen and Katelyn Sasser; one great great grandchild Graham Laney; two nieces Libby Lynch and Mary Frances Maxey and nephews, Eddie, Rodney, Rickey and Boo Flowers. Preceded in death by her first husband, Fred W Herman; her second husband, Lawrence "Coby" Ritter; her son, Fred "Buster" Herman; grandsons, Chuck Castello and Billy Castello; her parents, Bill and Edna Flowers; brother and sister in law Edgar "Bud" and Dot Flowers; and sister Willie Mae Maxey. A grave side service will be conducted by Rev. Tim Edwards on August 17, 2019 at 10am at the County Line Cemetery in Angulia, Mississippi. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close