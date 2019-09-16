Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Frances Langlois. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Frances Langlois, born September 11, 1937 in San Francisco, California, passed away at Harvest Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family on Saturday September 14, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Visitation on Wednesday will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 am. Father Amal Raj will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Mrs. Langlois is survived by her children, Joan Stephens (Ronnie), John (Peanut) Langlois Jr. (Polly), Judy Percle (Kyle), Jackie Brumfield (Bob), and Jeanne Bravata (Frankie), nine grandchildren, Jami Decareaux, Matthew Marchand, Jason Marchand, Ronnie Stephens Jr, Derek Percle, DeWayne Percle, Rebecca Percle, Rylee Paige Langlois, and Mesha Berryman, and ten great-grandchildren, Trey and Treston Decareaux, Brennan and Aiden Percle, Colt Buras, Duke and Daxton Percle, Emily Marchand, Shelby Stephens, and Haylee Hamilton. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Shiver (Rose). She was preceded in death by her husband, John Langlois Sr., son, Joseph Michael Langlois, parents William and Ysidra Shiver, brother, Roy Shiver, sister, Alma Huston, and her fur baby, Molly. Pallbearers will be son, John (Peanut) Langlois Jr., brother, Larry Shiver, grandsons, Matthew and Jason Marchand, Ronnie Stephens Jr., Derek and DeWayne Percle, and granddaughter, Rylee Paige Langlois. The family would like to give a special thanks to dear friend, Debbie Schweitzer and the staff and Life Source at Harvest Manor. Please sign the online guestbook at Dorothy Frances Langlois, born September 11, 1937 in San Francisco, California, passed away at Harvest Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family on Saturday September 14, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Visitation on Wednesday will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 am. Father Amal Raj will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Mrs. Langlois is survived by her children, Joan Stephens (Ronnie), John (Peanut) Langlois Jr. (Polly), Judy Percle (Kyle), Jackie Brumfield (Bob), and Jeanne Bravata (Frankie), nine grandchildren, Jami Decareaux, Matthew Marchand, Jason Marchand, Ronnie Stephens Jr, Derek Percle, DeWayne Percle, Rebecca Percle, Rylee Paige Langlois, and Mesha Berryman, and ten great-grandchildren, Trey and Treston Decareaux, Brennan and Aiden Percle, Colt Buras, Duke and Daxton Percle, Emily Marchand, Shelby Stephens, and Haylee Hamilton. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Shiver (Rose). She was preceded in death by her husband, John Langlois Sr., son, Joseph Michael Langlois, parents William and Ysidra Shiver, brother, Roy Shiver, sister, Alma Huston, and her fur baby, Molly. Pallbearers will be son, John (Peanut) Langlois Jr., brother, Larry Shiver, grandsons, Matthew and Jason Marchand, Ronnie Stephens Jr., Derek and DeWayne Percle, and granddaughter, Rylee Paige Langlois. The family would like to give a special thanks to dear friend, Debbie Schweitzer and the staff and Life Source at Harvest Manor. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close