Dorothy (Dot) Grabert Morris, 1942-2019, peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 10, 2019 in the presence of family and friends after a long, courageous battle against cancer. She was born May 5, 1942 in New Orleans. She was a resident of St. Bernard Parish for 47 years. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Carl Morris, her children, Cherie Perez and husband Ashley Perez, Terry Lewis, Louis (Louie) A. Lewis, III and wife Tammy Lewis, Tina Musacchia and husband Troy Musacchia, Desira Lewis, Stacy Lewis, and William (Will) Lewis and his wife Jill Lewis, along with 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents, Leon and Aurelia Grabert, brothers Leon Grabert, Jr., Gerald Grabert, and former husband of 27 years Louis (Al) Lewis, Jr. Dorothy will be greatly missed by many. A private memorial mass will be held for family members. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019

