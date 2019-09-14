Dorothy Hoskin "Dot" Albarado passed away at her home in Baton Rouge on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a native Buras, LA, a longtime resident of Plaquemine and current resident of Baton Rouge. Dot was a caregiver and homemaker. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, on Tuesday, September 17th, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Jason Palermo. Interment to follow in Grace Memorial Park. Dot is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald C. Albarado Sr. of Baton Rouge; three children and spouses, Donald C. Albarado Jr. and Frances Beverly Albarado of Baton Rouge, Phillip S. Albarado and fiancée Marlene Rhodus of Prairieville and Abby Tate and husband James of Baton Rouge; 6 grandchildren, Donald C. Albarado III and wife Natessa, Kyle C. Babin, Jonathan Brian Albarado and wife Passion, Joshua Benjamin Albarado and wife Tiara, Patrick Tate, Rylee Tate; 4 great-grandchildren, Madison Albarado, Avery Albarado, Jaxon Albarado and Phillip Babin; a sister, Barbara Hoskin Blackwood and numerous nieces and nephews. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Marguerite Weber Hoskin; brother and wife, Raymond E. Hoskin and Joycelyn; brother-in-law, William C. Blackwood. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons. Memorial donations may be made to . Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019