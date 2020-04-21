Dorothy J. Labatut Reno, a native of New Roads and resident of Baton Rouge for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 she was 82 years old. Dot as she was known to her friends, and MawMaw as she was lovingly known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was an avid LSU, Saints and Elvis fan. Dot was a very talented seamstress, cross-stitcher and oil-painter. She was a devout Catholic and it was shown throughout many of her artistic works. Dorothy also loved to water ski, fish and travel. Mrs. Reno is preceded in death by her husband Vic Reno, her son, V. J. Reno, parents, Emanuel Labatut and Angeline Hook Labatut, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Tammi Reno Bourque and Son-in-Law, Bruce Bourque, a son Jimmy Reno and Daughter-in-Law Benita B. Reno, six grandchildren Ashley Reno, Heather Reno (Brian) Robinson, Heidi Reno, Josh Fontenot, Damon (Kayla) Reno, and Kalli Fontenot (Matt) Holston, and eight great-grandchildren, Baylee Fontenot, Brennan Fontenot, Hailey Robinson, Hayden Robinson, Brooks Reno, Hayes Reno, Cayden Holston, Kinsley Holston, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic situation, a private burial service will be held at GreenOaks Memorial Park, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1-800-877-4159.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020.