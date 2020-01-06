Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Arnold Zumo. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Her children will rise up and call her blessed." Dorothy Jean Arnold Zumo, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 81. She loved life, the Lord, her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Steven "Ray" Zumo, Mike Zumo and his wife Lisa, and Renee Bass Howse and her husband Glenn; as well as her sister and best friend, Shirley Arnold Welch. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Amanda Bassett, Rebecca Bass, Erica DeNoux, Christopher Bass, Hannah Zumo, Aaron Zumo, Heather Zumo, and Heidi Zumo; as well as 6 great-grandchildren: Joseph Bassett III, Charlotte Bassett, Ella DeNoux, Paul Kessler, Rowan DeNoux, and Isabella Bass; and on great grandchild on the way, Vivienne DeNoux. Her family was Number 1, followed by LSU and Saints football games, flowers, and buying and selling antiques. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Bessie Arnold; her brothers: Leo, Frank and Gervis Arnold; and by her sisters: Bernice and Vera. Serving as Pallbearers will be Josh Bassett, Christopher Bass, Aaron Zumo, Vincent DeNoux, Glenn Howse, and Benjamin Kessler. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Wednesday, January 8, 2019, from 5 pm until 9 pm. Visitation will resume at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, at 11:00 am and will continue until Mass at 1:00 pm, celebrated by Father Frank Bass. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

