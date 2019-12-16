|
Dorothy Jean "Dotty" Lowe Smith, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age 82. She is survived by her 3 children, Bonnie Gayle Smith, Barry Wayne Smith, and Bruce Lee Smith and wife Rose; her grandchildren, Brian Michael Cannon and wife Erin, Andrew Lee Cannon and wife Mallory, Sarah Jean Cannon, Austin Lee Smith, and Laura Marie Cannon; her great-grandchildren, Dylan Michael Cannon, Harper Kaye Cannon, Ledger Lee Cannon and McClain Ann Cannon; her brother, Boyd Joseph Lowe, Jr. and wife Debra; and her nieces and nephews, Roger Hanagriff, Mark Hanagriff, Tammy Hardy, Boyd Joseph Lowe, III "Trey", Donna Lee, Chandra Alford, Steven Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Tammy Maples, Glynn Maples, Stefanie Maples, Nicole Landry, Jason Smith, Michelle Zenner, Trina Skinner, Mark Zenner, and Timothy Zenner. She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd Lowe, Sr. and Estelle Butler Lowe; her sister, Ellen Joy Hanagriff; and her nephew, Dwayne Maples. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Mt. Hermon Cemetery in Mt. Hermon, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019