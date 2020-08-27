Dorothy Jean "Meme" Young, longtime resident of Port Allen, LA. Jean, 79, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was a current resident of Bossier City, LA and a native Kingsland, AR. Jean enjoyed reading, puzzles and spending time with family. Visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, Sept 4th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Jean will be laid to rest at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary at 1 p.m. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Dorothy Lee Hurst; her husband, Sammie Wayne Young; sister, Sue Hurst; a brother, Phil Hurst; two great grandsons, Jaxson Paul Cole Rushing and Hayden Guillory. Jean is survived by her children, Wayne and Deana McDowell of Kilgore, TX, Denise McDowell Clayton of Houma, LA, Darren McDowell of Port Allen, LA, Jennifer McDowell of Overton, TX, Susan Aaron of Kilgore, TX, Yvette Young of Port Allen, and Jim "Toy" Young of Baker, LA; sister, Betty and husband Eddie Crawford of Azle, TX; two brothers, John Hurst and Rick and wife Geralyn Hurst, all of Lisbon, LA. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and an unimaginable number of people she considered family. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.