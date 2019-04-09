Dorothy Johnson departed this life on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 71. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 12842 Plank Rd. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am; Elder Mark Miles officiating. Visitation will begin at the church at 10:00 am; Interment: Hope Cemetery, Plank Rd. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Johnson.
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home
2929 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
(504) 943-6621
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019