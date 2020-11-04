Dorothy Jones Thomas, a retired Educator, entered into rest on November 2, 2020 at her residence in Port Allen, LA. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Jones and Lily Wiley Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Thomas; son, Edgar Thomas, Jr. and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by her twin sons, Gary Thomas and Terry Thomas. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Michael Byrd officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.