On Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 6:35 pm at Touro Infirmary Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sister Dorothy Jupiter slipped quietly into the arms of her loving Father. She was 82, a native of Napoleonville LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery at 1:00pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.