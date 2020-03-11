Dr. Dorothy L. Payne entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was a 68 year old native of Pickneyville, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Peter Rock B.C. on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Visitation resumes at Greater New Galilee B.C., Dr. Mark Litt - Pastor, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. S.C. Dixon, General President of the National Baptist Convention of America, Inc. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her son, Jimmy Payne; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Isabelle Hooker (Ardenis), Jesse Lane (Vivian), and Annie Bradley (Rev Ted); brother-in-law Perry Selvage; nieces including Marie Scott who was reared as a sister; nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Excel Payne, parents and 13 siblings. She was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church Aid Association, and Louisiana Home & Foreign Mission State Convention.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020