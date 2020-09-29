1/1
Dorothy "Yvonne" Latil, resident of Denham Springs and native of Ponchatoula passed away on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020. She celebrated her 77th birthday on September 15, 2020 with her family. She enjoyed coffee time and visits with many friends and family and always welcomed many "stray" kids and animals to her home. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12 pm - 2 pm, service at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Burial immediately following service in Evergreen Memorial Park. Surviving are her son, Ricky Allen Latil and daughter-in-law Molli Magee Latil, Denham Springs; daughter Heather Latil Howell and son-in-law Kevin Howell, Denham Springs; grandchildren Taylor Lee Latil, Cole Patrick Latil, Maddie Howell, Grant Andrew Latil, and Kaleb Howell. She is survived by two sisters, Carol Chatellier of Mandeville and Sandra Leff of Ellisville, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Heinrich, Sr. and Dorothy Edwards Heinrich; her husband Jack Latil; her son Tracy Lee Latil; her sister Beverly Degruy and  her brother Herman "Sonny" Heinrich. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Burial
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
