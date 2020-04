Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy LaVera Pierre, age 60, passed away on April 22 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. She was a loving Woman of God & is survived by her siblings, 3 children Tyrone, Daryl, & Precious, 7 grandchildren, & a host of nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Waynette, her Mother, her Father, & a sister. A private family Memorial Service will be held.

