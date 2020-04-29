Dorothy "Dede" Lee Steen Stallings, a native of Vicksburg, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Dede is survived by her daughter, Connie Fournet and husband Glen; her siblings, Gene Steen and Jane Steen Kennedy; her grandchildren, Nataleigh, Shaun, Jennifer, Justin, Jeremy, Amanda, Cassie, Torie, Dylan, and Baylie; 18 great-grandchildren; and her daughters-in-law, Patricia Stallings and Tami Luft. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Stallings; her sons, William Bryan Stallings and Thomas Ray Stallings; her parents, Pleasant Lafayette (P.L.) Steen and Cleo Mae Stifle Steen; her siblings, Faye Steen Jacks, Rea Steen Dubuisson, Bill Steen, Leo Steen, and Betty Steen Gillis. A rolling visitation will take place at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A private service for immediate family will follow. Private burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.