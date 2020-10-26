Dorothy Lee Stirgus on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL stepped across the threshold we call death into her heavenly home where she is now at peace with God and rejoicing evermore. Born January 26, 1934. Daughter of the late Joshua and Celeste Stirgus, sister of Letha S. Holley of Chicago, IL, Estelle Stirgus, Sarah S. Irving, Doretha S. Mills all of Baton Rouge, LA, and Celeste S. Holland of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by one Aunt, Ellen B. Plain, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by one sister, Beatrice S. Gaines, and four brothers, Woodrow Stirgus, Cleveland Stirgus, James O. Stirgus and Willie H. Stirgus. A dismissal service will be held at Miller and Daughter Mortuary at 5905 Hwy 19, Zachary, LA on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA.

