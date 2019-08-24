Dorothy Mae Broaden "Dear" Smith entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was an 87-year-old native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Greater King David B.C. on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. John Montgomery; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Larry, Bruce (Mary Louise), Barbara Smith and John Broaden; siblings, Bertha Wilcox, Joseph (Sharon), Jessie and Shirley Mae Broaden and Willie Lee Stone; nine grandchildren including LaTonya Comeaux (Joseph) and De'Angelo Smith (Chantell) whom she reared; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, John Smith; parents; children, James Broaden and Gwendolyn Smith; siblings, Calvin, James, John and Gladys Broaden, Odeal Ross, Rose Hayes, Lucille Smith, Bernice Bullock and Gertrude Lanns. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019