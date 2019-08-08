Dorothy Mae Campbell entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was a native of St. Francisville and resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary from 4-7 pm on Friday, Aug. 9th; visitation resumes on Saturday, Aug. 10th at Antioch Full Gospel, Ford St., Bishop G. Cooper, pastor at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Wilbert Scott; interment at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, St. Francisville. Survivors include her children, Shelia C. Walker, Sharon Davis (Jeffery) and Phyllis Woodridge (Ronnie); Sabrina James whom she reared; siblings, Edward Campbell, Charles and Winnie Roach; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by a son; two grandchildren; and seven siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019