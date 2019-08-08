Dorothy Mae Campbell

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller & Daughter Mortuary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Full Gospel
Ford St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Full Gospel
Ford St.
View Map
Obituary
Dorothy Mae Campbell entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was a native of St. Francisville and resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary from 4-7 pm on Friday, Aug. 9th; visitation resumes on Saturday, Aug. 10th at Antioch Full Gospel, Ford St., Bishop G. Cooper, pastor at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Wilbert Scott; interment at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, St. Francisville. Survivors include her children, Shelia C. Walker, Sharon Davis (Jeffery) and Phyllis Woodridge (Ronnie); Sabrina James whom she reared; siblings, Edward Campbell, Charles and Winnie Roach; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by a son; two grandchildren; and seven siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
