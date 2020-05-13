Dorothy Mae Kelley
Mrs Dorothy Mae Kelley age 75 native Ethel, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana departed this life, Friday, May 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brothers. She retired as a Colonel from Louisiana Correctional Institution for Women after 34 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Kelley, Sr., son Charlie Kelley, Jr., parents Kara and Leaner O'Conner and four sisters. Drive Thru Visitation 9:00-11 Graveside services at 11:00. Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge, 70811, To send your condolences and sign the visitation book, please visit www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
