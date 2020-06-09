Dorothy Mae Washington "Dolly" Hampton
1935 - 2020
Dorothy Mae "Dolly" (Washington) Hampton, was born July 3, 1935, in White Castle, LA to Beethel Miles Washington and Oliver Washington. "Dolly", as she was affectionately called by her friends, was loved dearly. On Monday, June 1, 2020, the Lord called her home from labor to reward. She leaves to celebrate her legacy: her children Carl Hampton (Cindy), Randall Hampton, John Hampton (T'Juana), and Chenita Daughtry (Sean). Her legacy will also be shared by 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Ann Washington, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Beethel and Oliver Washington; a son Wilbert Columbus Hampton, Jr., two brothers Kenneth Washington, Sr. and James Washington, Sr., Nephew, James Washington, Jr., and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Asbury Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd, White Castle, LA, from 9 am until funeral service begins at 11 am. Internment to follow. If you plan to attend services, please bring a mask, as they will be required to enter. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Plaquemine.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Asbury Methodist Church
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Asbury Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
