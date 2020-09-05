1/1
Dorothy Mae Willis Richard
Dorothy Mae Willis Richard a native of Morganza, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Dorothy was born to the union of the late Fred Willis and Annette Edwards. Dorothy was a member of Little Rock B.C. of Morganza, LA where she was a part of the Music and Deaconess Ministries. She leaves behind a son, Willie (Gaynell) and a daughter Geri. She also leaves 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday September 06, 2020 at Desselle Funeral Home 2pm-4pm. Due to the Corona virus there will be private funeral at Little Rock B.C. of Morganza, LA on Saturday September 07, 2020, officiated by Pastor Russell Jackson. Burial at Little Rock B.C. Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
