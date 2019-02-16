Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Martinez Stonecipher Hale. View Sign

Dorothy Martinez Stonecipher Hale, a resident of Walker, LA, has left this earth to meet her Lord February 13, 2019, she was 85 years old. Dorothy and her husband owned a business for 20 years. She taught Sunday school and served as bookkeeper for Community Chapel for several years. She was the mother of 5 children, Wanda and Richard Collins of Walker, LA, Donna and Kevin Forbes of Walker, Barbara and Mark McKenzie of Rochester, WA and Gary Stonecipher of Warsaw, Missouri. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and her precious pets. Grandsons and her son will be pallbearers. They are Jeremy and Derek Forbes, Joshua and Jordan Collins, Marcus McKenzie, Derrick McMillion and Gary Stonecipher. She will meet her baby daughter, Darlene in heaven along with her first husband Darnell Stonecipher her second husband Johnny Hale, mother Rachel Parker Martinez, father Sidney Martinez Sr., two brothers, L.J. Martinez, Sidney Martinez Jr., sister Helen Sibley Ebey and brother-in-law Leo Sibley. A funeral service will be held at Life Church, 9036 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA 70785 Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00am until time of service at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. Special thanks to everyone at The Cancer Center at Ochsner, O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, and Dr. Vassereddy was her beloved physician. Everyone at St. Joseph's Hospice made our mother comfortable and not only cared for her but befriended her as well. Thank you, Dr. Guillory, and may God abundantly bless you all. Funeral arrangements made by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Walker, LA.

