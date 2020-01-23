Dorothy Quezaire "Dee Dee" McDonald

Obituary
Dorothy Quezaire "Dee Dee" McDonald, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. She passed away at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical enter in Baton Rouge. She was 76. Viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25th at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, St. Patrick Street, Donaldsonville from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in private. Survived by her son, Aaron McDonald. Sister, Barbara LeBeouf. A brother, Roy Quezaire, Jr. An aunt, Agnes McGhee. A sister-in-law, Denice Quezaire. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy Quezaire, Sr. and Sadie Dorsey Quezaire. A sister, Betty Quezaire and a brother, Glenn Quezaire.BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
