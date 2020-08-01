Dorothy (Nannie) Rodney Bazile passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones at the age of 91. She retired from the East Baton Rouge School System as a Food Service Worker. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m., Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Livestream services at www.halldavisandson.com.
Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Bazile, Sr. of 66 years; daughter, Shelia Bazile, and son, James Darryl Bazile. She leaves to cherish four children, Beverly Robinson (Harry), Lionel Bazile Jr. (Lucille), Kenneth Bazile (Angela), and Carmen Smith, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.